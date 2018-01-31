Fletcher Cox has ‘super powers’ from Eagles wrestling mask

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Eagles entered Wednesday’s media session in a comfortable mood. Defensive end Fletcher Cox wore a green Eagles wresting mask as he spoke with reporters.

“This mask was a gift from a guy in Mexico,” Cox said. “He told me if I put this on, I’d have super powers and he said if anybody asked me what kind of power I had, don’t tell them because I probably make them disappear.”

Do you feel powerful?

“All you got to do is grab me and I’ll show you,” he said.

The Eagles have enjoyed their postseason run as several players place dog masks on following playoff victories to symbolize their role as the underdog.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And the Eagles’ fans are having fun too. Several fans climbed lamp posts to celebrate playoff victories, prompting the Philadelphia police department to use Crisco to stop the action from occurring.

Several videos of fans going wild have gone viral. One fan got arrested for punching a police horse to another fan running into a pole as he ran alongside a subway train.

“It’s a lot of fun,” running back LeGarrette Blount said. “Winning is contagious. When you’re winning and having fun at the same time it’s kind of hard not to grind toward doing that every week. We know the feeling you get from losing a game. We didn’t lose many this year but every single one was more sickening from the last and it’s a feeling we don’t like. We don’t plan to get a lot.”