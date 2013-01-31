Flying and driving to Yellowstone

Q We're hoping to visit Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. We don't mind flying into a major city that's a day's drive away. Which one has the best airfares and rental car prices?

A You could fly into Salt Lake City. It's a 61/2-hour drive, but it takes you through some beautiful country.

Q My local Volvo dealer is pushing the idea of picking up a new car in Sweden. They'll pick up the plane tickets -- for two -- and one night in a hotel. Is this a good deal?

A An article by MSN Autos would indicate that this is generally a pretty good deal and that people who've taken these trips seem happy. There are a few cons, though: It can take a couple of months between the time you order the car and pick it up in Europe, and then many weeks before it gets delivered to you in the States.

Q What happens to your checked luggage after you've checked in, gotten boarding passes, you're at the gate and the flight is canceled? I have to pack expensive scuba gear.

A Airlines have very good tracking capabilities these days, so if there's a mix-up, go to the lost baggage office and provide a very detailed description of the bag and its contents.

-- The Washington Post