Food dye-hyperactivity link eyed
By MARY CLARE JALONICK. The Associated Press. WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration is examining a possible link between dyes found in everyday foods and hyperactivity in children.. At a two-day meeting that started yesterday, an FDA advisory committee will decide whether available data link the dyes and the disorder. The panel is to recommend today whether the agency should further regulate dyes, do more studies on it or require better labeling of the additives. It could also recommend that the FDA do nothing at all.. So far, the FDA has said there is no proven relationship between food dyes and hyperactivity in most children. But the agency said that for "certain susceptible children," hyperactivity and other behavioral problems may be exacerbated by food dyes and other substances in food.. Public health advocates agree that dyes do not appear to be the underlying cause of hyperactivity, but say that the effects of dyes on some children is cause enough to ban the additives.. The FDA is holding the meeting in response to a 2008 petition filed by the advocacy group Center for Science in the Public Interest to ban Yellow 5, Red 40 and six other dyes. Michael Jacobson, director of that group, said at the meeting that the only reason dyes exist in food is to trick consumers. Some manufacturers use less coloring in the same foods sold in Europe because of concerns there over hyperactivity.. "Dyes are often used to make junk food more attractive to young children, or to simulate the presence of a healthful fruit or other natural ingredient," he said. "Dyes would not be missed in the food supply except by the dye manufacturers.". Jacobson conceded that completely banning the dyes would be difficult, urging the FDA to at least put warnings on food package labels.