For moms on the go with baby in tow

LeeAnn Piazzola of Melville, a mother of five, has changed many a diaper in her day. Her children are now long out of diapers, but Piazzola is still dealing with them.

Her Plainview-based company, DiaperBuds Llc, produces a travel-size diaper designed for business people or those on the go. The diapers come in a compact, vacuum-sealed package that fits in a handbag or pocket but blooms into a full-sized disposable when needed.

Piazzola started the company a few years ago with her two sisters, who have since gone on to other businesses. They won a patent for their product in 2007.

One of the sisters, Lynn Garone, found herself with a suitcase full of diapers while on a family trip. Garone and the others thought there must be a better way. Piazzola worked with engineers and a manufacturer to get the product out.

She said between 30,000 and 40,000 DiaperBuds of various sizes have been sold through

diaperbuds .com in the past year.

The company has recently shipped diapers to

Amazon.com and is about to finalize agreements with two large baby products chain stores.

A small pack of eight to nine diapers sells for $5.99; a larger pack of 24 to 30 sells for $17.99.

Piazzola runs the business by herself. "I have people who help me, people I beg for help," she said.