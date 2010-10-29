For starters, Biron lets down Rangers in loss

Henrik Lundqvist had started every game at the Garden since Oct. 22 of last year and had recorded back-to-back wins in Toronto and against the Devils. But coach John Tortorella decided to rest Lundqvist last night and give backup Martin Biron, acquired as a free agent this summer, the opportunity to beat the Thrashers in his second game as a Ranger.

"Our plan with him [Biron] is trying to get him three or four starts each month," Tortorella said. "He played good in Toronto [26 saves in a 2-1 win] and if it wasn't Boston [the next day], where Hank has tremendous numbers, maybe we even go back with him. We have to get Biron back in . . . because he needs to play. Because we think it's going to benefit Hank, in the last month of the season."

The result? Despite a desperate third-period rally, a dispiriting 6-4 loss to Atlanta, a defeat that snapped a three-game winning streak for the Blueshirts, who fell to 4-3-1.

"There were times that I needed to make a save and it didn't happen," Biron said. The veteran goalie, who allowed two stoppable goals over his left shoulder, was only partly at fault. The defense went through lulls, allowing the trapping Thrashers to skate free on rushes, and Artem Anisimov, arguably the Rangers' top center, was not on the bench in the third period after being hit by a shot in the right ankle. Anisimov is scheduled to get an MRI Thursday.

"We needed a couple more saves there," Tortorella said. "Their third goal was a big one. We deserved to lose. We shouldn't have let it get out of hand."

But down 5-2 in the third, the Rangers stormed back. Veteran center Todd White, subbing for Anisimov, scored his first as a Ranger, swiping in a rebound from the left post to cut the lead to two goals after Ryan Callahan stole a pass. The Rangers controlled the puck low and then at the left point, and Sean Avery, who had scored on a wraparound to tie the game at 2, found Brian Boyle for his third of the season in front at 10:07. And the building, which had been as silent as it's been so far this season, was alive.

Matt Gilroy's slapper went off Chris Mason's glove and then the crossbar, and the Rangers lost another player as Michal Rozsival left the bench for the trainer's room with a hyperextended knee. The injury is not believed to be serious.

Perhaps the Rangers felt too comfortable early.

Callahan drove to the net and buried a behind-the-cage dish from Anisimov in back of Mason at the 38-second mark of the first period. The Rangers were controlling the play, leading 7-1 in shots, then hit a gully as the Thrashers settled in. Dustin Byfuglien's wrister caught iron and at 11:28, Bryan Little skated through several Rangers, including Marc Staal and Avery in the neutral and defense zone, and beat Biron with a backhander to tie the score.

Steve Eminger hit a post at 12:45, but the Rangers were forced to scramble before the period ended with the Thrashers taking 11 of the next 14 shots. Brandon Dubinsky was sent off for tripping at 17:39, creating the first Thrashers power play, then Rozsival cleared the puck into the stands, putting the Blueshirts two men down for 51 seconds. But Callahan, Staal and Dan Girardi turned back the five-on-three with Biron strong amid traffic.