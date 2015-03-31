Fordham hires basketball coach Jeff Neubauer

Jeff Neubauer, who took Eastern Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament twice in 10 seasons, is the new men's basketball coach at Fordham. The school will hold a news conference today to introduce him.

Neubauer led the Colonels to a 188-134 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2007 and 2014.

EKU president Michael Benson said of Neubauer: "Our men's basketball program has enjoyed great success these past 10 years, and he leaves the program in a terrific position for his successor."

All-America squad

Wisconsin senior Frank Kaminsky and Duke freshman Jahlil Okafor are as different as stories can be in college basketball. The two, however, also have a lot in common -- both are in the Final Four and both were the top selections on The Associated Press' 2014-15 All-America team. Kaminsky was a unanimous choice and Okafor received all but one first-team vote. Notre Dame senior Jerian Grant, Kentucky junior Willie Cauley-Stein and Ohio State freshman D'Angelo Russell rounded out the first team.

Rush to NBA is on

Louisville junior Montrezl Harrell and sophomore Terry Rozier plan to enter the NBA draft. "And it's the right thing to do for both of them," coach Rick Pitino said . . . Texas freshman Myles Turner announced that he will enter the NBA draft in a video on YouTube. The 6-11 forward is projected as a potential lottery pick . . . Georgia State junior guard R.J. Hunter will enter the NBA draft. He is the son of Georgia State coach Ron Hunter, who was in the spotlight earlier this month when he tore his Achilles tendon and coached in a cast.

Mason names Paulsen

George Mason has hired Dave Paulsen as its coach. He went 134-94 at Bucknell and was a three-time Patriot League coach of the year. -- AP