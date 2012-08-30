Forecasting health woes by walking speed

The speed of your gait and the strength of your grip may be an indicator if you're at risk for serious health problems.

Research presented to the American Academy of Neurology found that in a group of 2,400 people with an average age of 62, those with slower walking speeds in middle age were 11/2 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia over the course of an 11-year follow-up. And those with a stronger hand grip had a 42 percent lower risk of suffering a stroke over that same follow-up period. The study was led by researchers from Boston Medical Center.

Researchers said simple tests to gauge walking speed and grip strength that can be done in a physician's office could help spot potential problems for middle-aged people years before the onset of actual disorders.