Forestry grants earned by three Long Island communities

Three Long Island communities were among 34 statewide Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has named to receive Urban and Community Forestry grants on National Arbor Day.

The villages of Poquott and Asharoken were named in Suffolk, and a Lawrence High School student group was honored in Nassau.

“These grants which will help us protect trees in communities around New York are part of our state’s commitment to that ideal,” Cuomo said at a news event in Albany, according to a press statement. “I congratulate the grant recipients .?.?. and look forward to seeing their work build a greener New York State.”

In Lawrence, a $1,000 grant was awarded for the high school’s Student Advocates for Improvement group for their post-superstorm Sandy rebuilding program.

Jennifer Lagnado, speaking for Lawrence schools superintendent Gary Schall, said: “Based on the hardships our students endured after superstorm Sandy, and in particular the displacement of our high school, I am so glad that these young people have been acknowledged for their efforts.”

Officials in Poquott, which received $19,500 for its tree inventory, could not be reached for comment. Officials in Asharoken, which received $1,000 for an Arbor Day event, did not return calls.

Assemb. Bob Sweeney (D-Lindenhurst), chairman of the Environmental Conservation Committee, said: “National Arbor Day is a time to recognize the value of trees and the important role they have in our environment. Trees clean and add oxygen to the air, they provide shade and use carbon dioxide, which helps to fight climate change. The grants .?.?. will help communities manage and enhance their trees .?.?. for the benefit of New York State residents.”

