Former CA swim coach gets 40 years for molestation

(AP) — A former San Jose swim coach who pleaded no contest to 20 child molestation charges has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Andrew King, a successful coach who mentored nationally ranked swimmers, showed no emotion Friday as the sentence was handed down in a San Jose court.

The 61-year-old King had been a head coach at San Jose Aquatics and a number of swim clubs in the area over the past 40 years.

Since he was arrested in April on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl, investigators say they found 12 others who said they had been molested by King.

Court records of allegations of King's abuse of girls date to 1978.

Information from: San Jose Mercury News, http://www.sjmercury.com