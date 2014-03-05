Four upcoming community events

EAST HAMPTON

Town leaders’ forum on shared services

The town supervisors of East Hampton and Southampton plan to hold a joint public forum Monday to discuss town operations and explore the possibility of shared municipal services.

The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hampton Library, 2478 Montauk Hwy. in Bridgehampton.

Newly elected first-term East Hampton Supervisor Larry Cantwell and Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst are to talk about programs and operations in their town.

Both towns are interested in developing shared services so they can compete for state grants. — MITCHELL FREEDMAN



OYSTER BAY TOWN

Call for donations to aid troops abroad

The Town of Oyster Bay is asking residents to participate in this year’s Soldier Collection Drive to gather supplies for those serving in the armed forces around the world.

The collection effort represents the seventh year the town has participated in the collection drive. Residents, with the assistance of the Civil Service Employees Association, donated more than 2,000 pounds of supplies last year.

Anyone interested in donating may drop off items at Town Hall North in Oyster Bay, the Department of Public Works (CSEA entrance) in Syosset, Town Hall South in Massapequa and at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center at Bethpage Community Park. Contributions will be accepted until March 21.

Items needed include antibiotic and cortisone ointments, white socks, Visine, black or brown T-shirts, Pepto-Bismol tablets, beef jerky, Tylenol or Advil, old cellphones without chargers, Band-Aids, peanut butter, deodorant, cereal, microwave pastas and soups, Mach 3 razors, GNC protein shakes, mouthwash, pre-mixed packets of tuna fish, lip balm, nuts, body wash, feminine hygiene products, Gummi Bears, baby wipes, lollipops, hard candy, mints and empty shoe boxes.

For more information, call 516-624-6618. — BILL BLEYER



RIVERHEAD

Artwork on display from three tribes

Artists from three Long Island American Indian tribes will have their works on display this month at the Montaukett Learning Resource Center at the eastern campus of Suffolk County Community College in Riverhead.

Some exhibit items have already been put on display, with the program formally opening Tuesday. An opening reception and performance by American Indian artists at 5 p.m. is to be followed by a lecture by author and retired Southampton College professor John Strong, an authority on Long Island tribal history.

The jewelry, beadwork and other crafts, as well as painting, sculpture and photography in the exhibit, were created by artists from the Shinnecock, Montaukett and Unkechaug nations.

The program is sponsored by the Suffolk Center on the Holocaust, Diversity and Human Understanding in partnership with the Unkechaug Nation and the college. Resource center director Steven Schrier said the display and lecture are an effort to educate Long Islanders about American Indian history and culture.

The exhibit also includes a large photograph of David Carll, who enlisted in the 26th New York United States Colored Infantry during the Civil War, and was in several battles, including the battle of Honey Hill in November 1864.

Carll, one of 37 black men from Oyster Bay Town who served in the Civil War, went on to buy a coastal schooner and ran a transport business after the war.

— MITCHELL FREEDMAN



HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Panels to meet on Sandy rebuild efforts

Several planning committees that are part of the New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program will host meetings about their recommendations for rebuilding after superstorm Sandy.

Residents from Bay Park and the Village of East Rockaway can attend a meeting tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Village of East Rockaway Senior Center, 6 James St. There will be a public engagement meeting on Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Residents from South Valley Stream can attend a meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Forest Road School’s gym on 16 Forest Rd. in Valley Stream.

The state established the program and is expected to allocate more than $750 million for storm reconstruction projects in the most-affected communities. The committees must complete individual community plans and submit them to the state for approval by March 31.

For more information, visit stormrecovery.ny.gov or email info@stormrecovery.ny.gov. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM