Frank Scafuri sings his way through doctor's offices

Frank Scafuri has been to doctors’ offices five times in the past nine months, but the 63-year-old Rockville Centre resident isn’t sick.

He shows up to bring a healthy dose of entertainment to the patients.

Since posting a clip of himself on YouTube performing a Broadway show tune in the waiting room of a Williston Park doctor’s office in September, Scafuri has recorded four more videos.

In the latest, dubbed “Frank’s Waiting,” the 1973 graduate of The Juilliard School entered Bridge Rehabilitation and Musculoskeletal Care in Long Beach clad in his signature tuxedo. He’s joined by a ventriloquist -- comedian Joey Petroni, of Massapequa -- and his dummy, Rodger.

“Listen, we got a real emergency,” Scafuri tells a nurse, who unbeknownst to the patients sitting in the waiting room, is actress Janet Rosano, of Westbury.

After Scafuri tells her his trio has a show to do, but that Petroni has a sore throat, the nurse leaves to consult with Dr. Jay Eneman. She returns with a syringe and says if Petroni “gets the shot, you do the show.”

Scafuri then starts singing: “His throat is hoarse right here, his nose is not so clear” to the tune of “Fugue of Tinhorns,” the opening number from the musical “Guys and Dolls.” He’s soon joined by Rosano and Rodger, who is voiced by Petroni.

At the end of the performance, a female patient is heard on the video exclaiming, “Is this the doctor’s office?”

This was the third musical skit that Scafuri has shot inside Eneman’s practice. Previous performances included a goldfish and a tap-dancing “Annie.”

“The patients have enjoyed it,” Eneman said. “It lightens up the evening for a little while.”

Scafuri said that’s his main motivation for orchestrating the waiting room shows, which he does free of charge, although he’d be happy if the clips landed him paid gigs.

“If it brings laughter and joy to their lives for that moment, then I think I’ve done a nice thing,” he said.

On YouTube, the videos have received more than 14,300 views combined, and Scafuri has a few more skits in the works, including one that may be shot in either a local veterinarian’s office or a facility for guide dogs.

“This is too good to give up,” Scafuri said.