Freshman Year

No matter how much preparation you do for college, how many guidebooks you read or tours you take, you won’t know what it’s really like until you’re a full-fledged college freshman. The transition can be bumpy; after all, when’s the last time you lived with a stranger, survived on Diet Coke and ramen noodles for two days straight and camped out all night to be first in line for basketball tickets?

Here’s what some upcoming college sophomores wish they had known last fall and want to pass along to this year’s incoming freshman class. And, if you’re heading back to college for your second year, maybe you’ll find some secrets here to make next year even better than the first.

“Get help as soon as you need it.” Most students say they wish they had taken a bad grade seriously and asked for help early on. College requires a different-and higher-level of work than high school.

“Know how your professors calculate grades.” The college grading system is way different from high school. In college, you often only have a few graded assignments, maybe two tests and two papers. But, every professor has a unique grading style. Ask around and see which one suits your learning preferences. Take advantage of the fact that you can choose your college professors.

“If you don’t understand how to register, get your advisor’s help.” Not registering properly could mean that you don’t get any of your preferred classes. At many schools, students register online in specific time slots. If you miss your slot, you’re in trouble, so get the info ahead of time and have a clear plan-such as balancing notoriously tough classes with easier ones.

“Get involved, but not too involved.” Try out a few clubs before you volunteer to run every spring fundraisers, sit in on the executive board and make flyers for the upcoming party. You want to find a few activities that you love-and new friends who love them, too.



“Be careful.” Don’t assume that everyone on your campus is trustworthy; use common sense. One student says, “It’s easy to think that college is this magical place where nothing bad can happen, and it’s tempting to just let yourself go wild, but you have to take care of yourself.”

“Stick to a budget.” One student puts it perfectly: “College is way more expensive than you think it will be, even if you have a full-ride.” You’ll be tempted to spend money on dinner off-campus, lattes with your new BF and T-shirts for the football game. Track how you spend your money and give yourself a monthly limit.

“Keep an open mind.” It’s OK to feel like your major isn’t for you anymore. College is all about finding your niche. Go to your advisor and explore options and your interests. Changing your major is a part of the college experience.

“Stretch yourself.” Open yourself up to new new cultures and new experiences. It’s easy to find a few close friends and focus only on them. Branch out to all different types of people.

“Coping with the Unexpected.” Open yourself up to new new cultures Like miscalculating the time it takes to get across campus to a class or spending late nights texting your boyfriend, instead of studying for an exam. Or, prioritizing everyday tasks, such as doing laundry, dumping the garbage or shopping for food without a car. And, how about getting home for the weekend…bus, train, carpool (Mom, can you pick me up, I have no $$!).

“Don’t think that transferring is going to solve all your problems.” Students who transfer after their freshmen years often find all the same challenges at their new schools-plus, they are the new guys (or girls) on campus. Again. Transfer if your intended major is weak at your school or you really can’t afford it-not because you want easier classes or you dislike your roommate.

So You Really Want to Transfer

You gave it a whole year, and you’re sure you want to try a different college. Some transfer deadlines have passed, so you probably won’t be able to start in the fall, but you can take these steps to get ready for spring semester at your new school.

1. Get a copy of your transcript from your current school. Then call the school where you want to enroll and speak with the transfer coordinator. Ask about how to apply and which of your credits will transfer.

2. Prepare your applications, this time with recommendations from your college professors. Your new school will want to know how you handled college coursework.

3. Have a plan for enrolling elsewhere before withdrawing from your current school. But, you can’t just fail to show up. Most likely, your school requires you to complete a withdrawal form and perhaps meet with your academic advisor and someone in the financial-aid office.