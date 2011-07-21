Friend wants secrecy, but he doesn't

DEAR AMY: I am a middle-aged, single man. Several years ago, while attending graduate school, I rented a room from a divorced woman who is considerably older than I. We have kept in touch since then, mainly through email. We are platonic friends and have helped each other through some tough times. She recently got married and relocated. Now she lives in the suburbs outside the city where I live. I was hoping to actually see her and her husband a couple of times a year for coffee, a meal, laughs and a chat when they came to the big city. They come into the city from time to time, but even though she keeps in touch with me, she won't get together.

She seems to want our relationship to be a secret from her husband. For instance, she has figured out how to "hide" my email address so it isn't revealed when I email her. She sent me a check for a large sum of money when I lost my job, even though I didn't ask for it. (I will pay her back.) I feel as if I'm being sneaky; I feel as if she is somehow using me. I'm willing to get to know her husband and maintain our friendship, but she doesn't seem willing to do the same. Because I don't want to get into a big email fight, should I just not respond to her emails and simply let the friendship fade away?Secret Friend

DEAR SECRET: Your friend's choice not to include her husband in your friendship and her decision to relegate you to "secret" status isn't fair to you or to him.

She may feel her husband will be jealous of her friendship with you, but it doesn't sound as if she has given you -- or him -- a chance to test-drive a friendship.

I suggest you pay this money back immediately and tell your friend that you don't want to have a friendship exclusive of her husband.

If she is not able to conduct an inclusive friendship, then you should let things fade.