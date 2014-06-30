'Frozen' showing scheduled in North Hempstead

The Town of North Hempstead has announced the schedule for its free summer film series, and one movie will be screened drive-in style.

Films will be shown July 13 and 29 and on Aug. 15 and 23 at parks throughout town.

“With summer upon us, the Town of North Hempstead invites residents from all over the town to join us for our free summer movie series,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “These movie experiences are a great way to enjoy a beautiful summer night with the family.”

“Matilda,” a critically acclaimed 1996 film based on Ronald Dahl’s novel of the same name about a little girl dealing with her grouchy parents, will be shown on Sunday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. indoors at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park.

On Tuesday, July 29, “Million Dollar Baby” will be featured at 8:45 p.m. at the Clark Botanic Garden, 193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson. The 2004 sports drama about a boxing trainer’s relationship with an underdog amateur boxer stars Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman.

“The Rookie,” a 2002 film starring Dennis Quaid based on the true story of a high school teacher who makes it to the major leagues at the age of 40, will be screened at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, at Martin Bunky Reid Park, Broadway and Urban Avenue, New Cassel.

“Frozen,” the 2013 Disney animated musical that won the Academy Award for best animated film, will be the last feature in the series. The screening will be set up as an old-fashioned drive-in movie, so you can watch it in your car or bring your lawn chair. It will be shown on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7:45 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Dr., Port Washington.