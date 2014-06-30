MELVILLE

Fire department gets grant for equipment

The Melville Fire Department recently received a $24,863 federal grant to purchase 10 sets of firefighting personal protective equipment. The items can include helmet, boots, gloves, pants, hood, and coat.

The money comes from micro-grants from the federal government through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to officials from Williston Park-based JSK Inc., the company that prepared the grant application.

Earlier this year the Dix Hills and New Hyde Park fire departments were awarded grants through the program. Dix Hills received a $24,974 grant to purchase two air bottles, one face piece, and one self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters. New Hyde Park fire officials received $24,273 for equipment to protect firefighters from heat, smoke, and flames during fires or hazardous materials incidents. -- DEBORAH S. MORRIS

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town unveils FunDay events for seniors

The Town of North Hempstead has released the 2014 schedule for the popular free FunDay Monday program for seniors.

Events are organized by the town’s Department of Community Services and are held every Monday from July 7 to Aug. 25 at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a different theme is featured each week.

“FunDay Monday is a fantastic series of events that allows our residents to see both new and familiar faces,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “Residents are able to have a lovely time at the beach, while enjoying entertainment and fun activities.”

Each week, senior residents can participate in entertainment, fitness, games, music and dancing. A weekly class schedule features line dancing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., yoga from 11 a.m. to noon, and mahjong from 11 a.m. to noon. FunDay Monday also offers photo shoots from noon to 1:30 p.m. with images being available to download at: www.northhempsteadNY.gov/FunDayMonday.

Themes for this year’s events will include Welcome Back Seniors, Swing Party, Sock Hop, Health Fair, Blue Hawaii, Mardi Gras, Happy Anniversary FunDay Monday! and HomeTown USA Family Day.

Free transportation is available. Seniors can call 311 for a list of bus pickup locations or for more information on the events. Seniors driving to the events can park for free. Rain dates will be on Thursdays of the same week. -- LISA IRIZARRY



WILLISTON PARK

Seminar for veterans scheduled on July 14

A Veterans Casework Seminar will be held July 14, at the Williston American Legion Post 144 in Williston Park for those seeking information about their benefits.

The event will be hosted by Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington). Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand to participate in the discussion and provide information.

“Navigating the vast network of services available to our veterans can be a difficult task,” Bosworth said. “That is why I am proud to partner with Congressman Israel to host this important seminar which will give veterans a forum to have their questions answered by experts from the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

“We need to make it as easy as possible for veterans, who put their lives on the line for our country, to access the benefits they’ve earned,” Israel said.

The Williston American Legion Post 144 is at 730 Willis Ave. For more information call 311 in the Town of North Hempstead or 516-869-6311. Anyone who plans to attend is asked to email Michael Stinson at michael.stinson@mail.house.gov. -- LISA IRIZARRY



HEMPSTEAD

Free summer festival for children in July

Youngsters of all ages can see three variety shows scheduled at parks across Hempstead Town during a free Children’s Summer Festival next month.

“The upcoming children’s shows will entertain young audiences with music, magic and amazing animal adventures,” Supervisor Kate Murray said in a news release.

She said there will be “morning and afternoon performances at beautiful parks throughout the township.”

The festival features three individual shows and 31 performances.

The schedule includes singer-songwriter Darlene Graham in “Singing at the Beach” from July 11 to 18; The Magic & Comedy of Jim McClenahan from July 21 to 25; and Erik’s Reptile Edventure providing an up-close encounter with friendly animals, amphibians and bugs from July 28 to Aug. 1.

All children’s shows will be held outdoors, and blankets or lawn chairs are suggested for seating comfort.

For festival information, including dates, times and park locations, call 516-292-9000, ext. 7382, or visit the town’s website at toh.li. -- SID CASSESE



GLEN COVE

City OKs contract to replace concrete

The Glen Cove City Council has approved a $3,316 contract to Laser Industries Inc. for concrete replacement.

Ridge-based Laser was the lowest bidder among six companies that submitted bids up to $4,695. Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP partner Frank Antetomaso reviewed the bids on behalf of the city and noted in a letter that the company has completed numerous municipal projects in Oyster Bay.

The contract, approved at last week’s council meeting, covers 20 to 30 different concrete replacement projects such as curb work, Mayor Reginald Spinello said when the contract was first discussed at a work session meeting earlier this month. -- TED PHILLIPS