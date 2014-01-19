Game 1 of hoops challenge to Harborfields

A seven-point possession to close the third period sparked Harborfields to a 59-49 victory over Farmingdale in the first game of the Nassau-Suffolk Challenge Sunday at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

Robert Pecorelli hit a driving layup and was fouled, converting the three-point play. Then a Farmingdale player drew a technical foul for bouncing the ball high in frustration. Pecorelli sank both technical foul shots and, with Harborfields retaining possession, Nick Mitchell nailed a foul-line jumper that beat the buzzer to give the Tornadoes a 41-28 lead.

Tanner Morrow led Harborfields (11-1) with 18 points, including a huge corner three-pointer early in the fourth quarter after Farmingdale had gone on a 6-0 spurt. Malcom Wynter added 14 and Pecorelli 11 for the Tornadoes. All-Long Island football star Curtis Jenkins led Farmingdale (9-2) with 20 points, nine in the fourth quarter.