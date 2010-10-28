Garden City event boosts autism charity

If you see a bunch of people rappelling down the Citibank building on Old Country Road in Garden City Saturday morning, don't get the wrong idea. They are not robbers. They'll be at the 5-story building to help raise money for Autism Speaks.

Garden City developer Polimeni International, owner of the building, has donated the facility - as it did last year - for the fundraiser.

Michael Polimeni, the development company's chief operating officer, went down the building last year and is planning to do it again Saturday. "The trip takes about 20 seconds," Polimeni said, adding he has no fears. He is, after all, a mountain climber who has scaled Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

"It's an invigorating endeavor," Polimeni said.

Diane Cahill of Lindenhurst, state advocacy chairwoman for Autism Speaks, said the organization raised about $75,000 last year with 100 people descending, and the same number of participants is expected this year. The event starts at 9 a.m.

The Polimenis are big thinkers. Two years ago the company proposed to build a 16-mile tunnel under Long Island Sound to link Nassau and Westchester counties.

The idea is on hold because of the economic slump and the state's huge debt. "We decided this wouldn't be on top of everybody's list," Polimeni said. "But we do intend to bring it up again."