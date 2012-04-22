Garden City's 55-game winning streak over

The Garden City girls lacrosse team suffered its first loss since 2009, falling to Maryland powerhouse McDonogh, 20-9, Saturday in the New York-Maryland Challenge at St. Paul's School for Girls in Brooklandville, Md.

Billed by some as the game of the year, a long-awaited matchup of decorated teams, top-ranked McDonogh dominated No. 2 Garden City, snapping the Trojans' 55-game winning streak and extending its own streak to 62 victories.

McDonogh (10-0) had finished last season ranked first and Garden City second, but the teams hadn't faced each other until yesterday.

Catherine Dickinson had three goals and two assists, and Alexandra Bruno scored three goals for the Trojans (7-1). Garden City, winners of six straight state Class B championships, had outscored its last six opponents 108-21.

Megan Wittle scored seven goals and Taylor Cummings added five goals for McDonogh.

"They dominated the draw controls," Trojans coach Diane Chapman said. "We usually do a good job with that, but we didn't today. When we were able to get the ball, we did some good things. But we obviously didn't have it enough."

Garden City hadn't lost since dropping four regular-season games in 2009, so only the seniors on its roster have experienced defeat. "They were upset because we went in thinking we could win . . . it hurts," Chapman said. "But McDonogh is amazing. They were the better team today."

Garden City faces Baltimore's Bryn Mawr at 2 p.m. today. That team defeated St. Anthony's in an earlier game yesterday.