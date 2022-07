McIntyre, of Miller Place, is an artist and jewelry maker who uses Twitter to showcase her latest pieces. “I tweet about new collections I have and post links to my jewelry site and fine art site,” said the 44-year-old Newfield High School teacher. She said Twitter has helped her share her work with new audiences. Through Twitter, NBC found her work and now some of her drawings are being used on the set of the network’s show “Parenthood”.