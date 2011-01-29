Gas price hikes are a mystery

Every morning I see the prices of gasoline continue to move upward, and I grumble and groan about "the system." I wonder, exactly how naïve we as group could possibly be, at times paying well over $4 a gallon. As it creeps back - cent by cent - I hear people talk about "it could be worse," seemingly oblivious that it will soon be back to "worse."

Something as unimportant as gas to most elected officials is very important to us.

I believe that if you were to provide ongoing coverage about what (and which) officials are doing - from actively pursuing governmental change to simply informing their constituents - you would generate huge support.

Joseph Criscuoli

Bellmore