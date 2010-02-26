Get discounted tickets to see God of Carnage!

BROADWAY'S MOST SUCCESSFUL COMEDY CONTINUES WITH A WHOLE NEW CAST.

Tony Award® nominee Jeff Daniels, who originated the role of Alan last spring, now returns to the cast but in a new role as Michael, whose son has become the victim of a schoolyard brawl. His headstrong and scholarly onstage wife, Veronica, will be played by Tony Award® winner/Golden Globe® nominee and original London CARNAGE star Janet McTeer.