Get help when you owe the IRS

If you think getting your taxes filed on time is stressful, how about this: filing on time when you owe Uncle Sam but don't have the money to pay.

That's one reason the Internal Revenue Service set up a special online page for the many people who are unemployed or otherwise unable to pay, with answers to questions as well as information on payment plans and installment agreements. Even if you file for an extension, you have to pony up what you owe by April 15 -- or make arrangements to do so.

Yes, with such payment plans you'll incur interest, a penalty and often a processing fee, but that's still preferable to a route that Bill Hardekopf, chief executive of LowCards.com, says is pricier - using a credit card, which he says "should be avoided at all costs."

Here are some options:

IRS.gov: Under "individuals," look for the "tax center to assist unemployed taxpayers" link, where you'll find details on setting up a short-term agreement to pay within 120 days, or an installment agreement for a longer pay-back time, but higher expenses. For more help call 800-829-1040.

Sell something: You still have time for an impromptu yard sale or online auction, says the Association of Independent Consumer Counseling Agencies, a group of nonprofit companies that offer credit advice and debt management services.

Ask family: Your family network might come through with a loan, quite possibly interest-free, says Cesar Garcia, chief executive of Mayoria Global Inc., a financial education company in Melville. But don't expect a free ride. "Be responsible and pay it back ASAP," Garcia says. "Treat it as a business transaction between you and your family member."