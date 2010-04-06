Getting accepted: Work that waitlist!

It could have been worse: Your top-choice college might have flat-out rejected you. Then again, it would have been a lot better if the school had sent you an acceptance letter. Instead, you’ve ended up on the waitlist, which means you’re stuck in an annoying kind of limbo.

Is there any hope? How can you convince a college to let you in? Start by understanding these key facts.

A waitlist is a safety net for colleges. You may assume that when one student turns down an offer of admission, someone from the waitlist gets accepted. But it’s more complicated than that: Schools actually accept many more applicants than they have space to enroll. They do this on the basis of their expected “yield,” which refers to the number of admitted students who accept an offer of admission. (A school with a 50 percent yield, for example, has to admit twice as many students to ensure it will fill its class.) Because these figures can change from year to year, schools also create waitlists. That way, if a college’s yield is lower than anticipated, there’s another pool of applicants to dip into.

You’re entitled to know more. Usually a college will ask if you want to stay on the waitlist. Only say yes if you really want to go there, and then contact the school immediately to gather more info. Some colleges rank their waitlist, so it can be helpful to know where you fall in the pile. But many schools don’t rank at all, and instead use their waitlist to make sure they have the right mix of students. For instance, if a college ends up with only a handful of physics majors, the waitlisted student who plans on that course of study will be the one to get in. (Unfortunately, this makes it harder to assess your chances.) When you talk to the admissions office, ask how many students were admitted off the waitlist in previous years. Though things can always change, this data can give you a better sense of your prospects. Also worth finding out: Whether waitlisted students have the same opportunities for financial aid and housing as students who are accepted right off the bat. Sometimes they do not.

You should press your case. The good news about landing a place on a waitlist is that it means you’ve got the academic qualifications to get into the school. If a college didn’t think you’d succeed there, it would have rejected you outright. So make yourself more attractive by letting the school know that you really, really want to go there. Write a letter or e-mail emphasizing your interest and specifically saying which classes and professors appeal to you most. Send supplemental material, such as your most recent stellar grades and any new information about awards and activities. Follow up with a phone call to the admissions office so you can reiterate your interest. You might even consider visiting the school to meet with an admissions officer and make your case in person.

Enlist others to help you. Even if you sent letters of recommendation with your original application, it doesn’t hurt to send another one or two now. (Ask your guidance counselor, coach or teacher to write one.) If you know any alumni of that school, find out if he or she would make a call or send a note on your behalf. Be persistent, but don’t go overboard. You want to come across as an eager student—not a pain in the neck.

Have a Plan B. Students typically have until May 1st to enroll in a college, so schools usually don’t look at their waitlists until after that. (You may not even get a final answer until late summer.) In the meantime, it’s smart to send in your deposit and enrollment materials to your second-choice college. Truth is, the odds of getting off a waitlist are not high. There’s a far greater chance that you’ll eventually fall in love with the school that accepted you right away.



When you choose to defer

If you would like to take a break before starting college, you may decide to “defer” your enrollment. Some students do this so they can travel, study abroad, work or volunteer.

Students considering this option should call the college to ask if—and for how long—enrollment can be deferred. Policies vary, but in most cases, you will be asked to write a letter explaining your plans. You’ll also likely be required to send in a deposit to reserve your space.

Be aware that deferring enrollment may affect your financial aid package. You’ll probably need to re-apply for aid again when you’re actually ready to enroll. And any money you’ve earned during your gap year will then be taken into account.