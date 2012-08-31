Giants' Prince Amukamara making progress

Less than a week after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the third preseason game, Prince Amukamara already is out of his protective boot and exercising, leaving open the possibility that he will play against the Cowboys in Wednesday's season opener.

"I'm thinking Week 2 is more promising, but I want Week 1 to be promising as well," the cornerback said Thursday. "They haven't told me yes, they haven't told me no."

What they have told him is that he's making strong progress. It's still painful, Amukamara said, but each day alleviates some of that pain.

"I haven't been able to run, but walking is good, and getting on my toes is good, and I couldn't even do that three days ago,'' he said, "so I'm glad that I'm progressing."

No change for Thomas

Terrell Thomas (knee) said he visited doctors on Wednesday with the hope of being cleared to run. It does not seem that he was given a green light.

"I didn't receive any word from the training room as to any change in his routine," Tom Coughlin said Thursday.

So for now Thomas will continue to rest his aggravated ACL and do some underwater running. He still is considered to be out indefinitely and might be a candidate for the new injured reserve rules, especially with Coughlin saying that the word on DT Marvin Austin (back) and DT Shaun Rogers (blood clot) is "optimistic."

Giant steps

Although LT Will Beatty has not played much this preseason with a back injury, Coughlin said that if he "continues to make progress, then we should be able to get him back for the game" against the Cowboys . . . CB Jayron Hosley (toe) said he is "feeling pretty confident about playing against Dallas" . . . DE Adewale Ojomo, who led the team in preseason sacks with four, has been brimming with confidence this summer, but the prospect of looming roster cuts has the undrafted rookie humbled. "I'm really nervous right now," he said . . . The Giants must trim their roster to 53 by 9 p.m. Friday.