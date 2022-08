Heading into the last week of the season, the Giants have only one win over a team guaranteed to have a winning record. That would be the Oct. 3 victory over the 11-4 Bears. The teams they have faced have anywhere from two to 11 wins this year. A look at how the Giants have fared against them, broken down by how many wins they have:Opp. wins Record

2 1-0

5 3-1

6 3-1

8 1-0

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

9 0-2

10 0-2

11 1-0