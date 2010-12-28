Gift cards for plastic surgery make the cut

You can get gift cards practically anywhere these days - and we do mean anywhere.

Like in the office of a Smithtown plastic surgeon, who offers the cards to patients and non-patients. They can be given, said Dr. Lloyd Landsman, as a gift to someone who would like a Botox treatment, for example. Landsman said his office has been issuing what it calls VIP cards for about six months now and has handed out about 300. Buyers can put any sum they want on the cards.

Landsman said he is working with two local banks to debit-ize the cards.

The card could also be used as a way of saving up money for plastic-surgery procedures, Landsman said. "That would work for people who don't have the [upfront] money" to pay for a procedure, Landsman said. The card is also used to give discounts to regular patients.

"It looks just like a regular credit card," Landsman said.