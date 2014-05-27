Gillibrand: Keep Cherry Grove post office service open

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has added her voice to the calls to keep Cherry

Grove's seasonal post office open.

In a letter to Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe, Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

urged the U.S. Postal Service to keep the tiny post office open three

days a week from May to October to serve the summer community.

A spokeswoman for the Postal Service said the agency isn't going to close

the contract post office, where the USPS works with an independent

operator to provide postal services. "We are not closing the Cherry Grove

post office," Christine Dugas said Thursday.

The retired postal employee who works at the post office, Betty

Faraci, has said she was worried about the fate of the facility because

her employment contract hasn't yet been renewed.

Gillibrand's letter said the Cherry Grove station "provides postal

services for thousands of locals during peak season between Memorial Day

and Labor Day, and also serves as a community center for residents. The

potential closing of this office would have a serious impact on the

residents of Cherry Grove. The new source for similar services would be

the post office of Sayville, which is 29 miles away and only accessible by

a $16 ferry ride, followed by a taxi ride," she wrote.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The new need for additional transportation would create undue burdens for

residents, considering many do not frequently travel back and forth to the

mainland, or have the resources to do so," Gillibrand said in the letter.

"The closing of this critical office would undermine the quality of life

for residents of, and visitors to, this small Fire Island neighborhood."