Gillibrand: Keep Cherry Grove post office service open
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has added her voice to the calls to keep Cherry
Grove's seasonal post office open.
In a letter to Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe, Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
urged the U.S. Postal Service to keep the tiny post office open three
days a week from May to October to serve the summer community.
A spokeswoman for the Postal Service said the agency isn't going to close
the contract post office, where the USPS works with an independent
operator to provide postal services. "We are not closing the Cherry Grove
post office," Christine Dugas said Thursday.
The retired postal employee who works at the post office, Betty
Faraci, has said she was worried about the fate of the facility because
her employment contract hasn't yet been renewed.
Gillibrand's letter said the Cherry Grove station "provides postal
services for thousands of locals during peak season between Memorial Day
and Labor Day, and also serves as a community center for residents. The
potential closing of this office would have a serious impact on the
residents of Cherry Grove. The new source for similar services would be
the post office of Sayville, which is 29 miles away and only accessible by
a $16 ferry ride, followed by a taxi ride," she wrote.
"The new need for additional transportation would create undue burdens for
residents, considering many do not frequently travel back and forth to the
mainland, or have the resources to do so," Gillibrand said in the letter.
"The closing of this critical office would undermine the quality of life
for residents of, and visitors to, this small Fire Island neighborhood."