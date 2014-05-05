News

Glen Cove Council meetings could soon be webcast

Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, shown on Nov. 14, 2013,...

Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, shown on Nov. 14, 2013, said city council meetings could soon be webcast. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Ted Phillips

Glen Cove City Council meetings could soon be webcast, Mayor Reginald Spinello said.

“In the interest of trying to let as many people see what’s going on, we’re going to be working on streaming these live so people can see them at home on their computer,” Spinello said at last week’s council meeting.

“The only thing, we won’t take call-ins, OK?” he added.

Spinello said he didn’t have a schedule yet for when the streaming could begin.
If streaming meetings comes to Glen Cove, it would join North Hempstead, which began streaming its meetings in February, and Long Beach, which started streaming its meetings on Jan. 1, 2012.

 

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?