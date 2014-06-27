Glen Cove High teen injured on motorbike still makes prom

Anthony Guttilla, 18, arrived at the Woodbury Country Club with a cane in hand, but the accessory wasn’t intended to keep up with the “Old Hollywood” prom trend. Instead, he carried it due to an injured ankle that happened just hours before his Glen Cove High School prom on Thursday night.

After picking up his tuxedo and corsage at 4:30 p.m., a friend came to his house on a motorbike. Guttilla asked him if he could go for a spin, and ended up crashing into the curb and flipping three times. He had difficulty getting up, which caused him to be a half-hour late to his pre-prom. Guttilla, who lives with his grandmother, said she was very angry with him at first, but then joked about the situation.

“Everyone keeps asking me, “What happened?’” Gutilla said. “They say that something like that would only happen to me.”

While Guttilla is upset about his injury, he enjoys carrying his cane, which he first acquired after a football injury in October. “I like rocking the cane,” he said.

Guttilla attended Locust Valley High School’s prom Wednesday night with his date, Monica Graziose. Guttilla had a great time busting out his dance moves, but now he said it will be awhile until he returns to the dance floor.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It hurts a lot,” Guttilla said about his injury. “On a scale of one to 10, it’s a 10,” he said.

He originally intended to go to Manhattan after prom with his friends, but he said his post-prom plans would now involve an emergency room.