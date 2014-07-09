Glen Cove mansion that was cited for sewage is for sale

A Gold Coast mansion in Glen Cove that last year was found to be discharging raw sewage into wetlands is for sale, owner Marvin Schein said.

Schein, a well-known art collector and son of Henry Schein, the founder of a Melville-based medical supply firm, declined to discuss details of the sale of the mansion, which was built in 1931. The 8.2-acre estate includes two buildings totaling 18,228 square feet.

Schein purchased the mansion in 1992 for $13.7 million, according to Core Logic, a company that collects real estate data.

Next year, the property’s septic system will be subject to Glen Cove’s new inspections rules that require certification of functionality and structural integrity and detailed information about the system.

Schein said he was unaware of the new regulations that are part of the city’s efforts to reopen Crescent Beach, which has been closed since 2009 because of high bacteria levels.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nassau County Department of Health repeatedly informed Schein that sewage was leaking from a pipe on his property, and at least as far back as 2011 he informed the department that he would address the problem, according to a health department letter last year. He was again cited in 2013, and the Nassau Board of Health is expected to decide on July 15 what penalties he faces, health department spokeswoman Mary Ellen Laurain said.

Last year, he was also ticketed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and paid an $8,000 fine — reduced from $15,000 — for the discharge of pollutants into a waterway without a permit after he permanently capped the pipe with concrete, according to the DEC.