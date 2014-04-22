Glen Cove Roundup: Waterfront redevelopment considered

Glen Cove officials are considering a property with a defunct incinerator and waste transfer station for future waterfront development.

The City Council plans to vote Tuesday night on a crucial step toward possible redevelopment, awarding a contract to move an electrical system at the site on Morris Avenue and decommission the incinerator.

“It’s just a dilapidated parcel that we should be working to fix and put back on the tax rolls if we can,” Erin Reilley, grant administrator at the Glen Cove Industrial Development Agency, said last week at a pre-council meeting. “It’s waterfront property, and if we have future plans to redevelop the south side of the waterfront, of the creek, this is a prime property.”

The north side of the waterfront has been undergoing remediation for a $1 billion mixed-use development called Garvies Point, but the south side is a mix of industrial sites, businesses, waste management operations, parks and a boating club.

Mayor Reginald Spinello said city plans to redevelop the south side could go beyond the 4.7 acre site, and city and county properties, to include an asphalt plant on Morris Avenue.

“All that stuff’s got to go,” Spinello said. “That's all part of what’s going to change with the waterfront with the redevelopment -- long term you’re not going to buy there and smell the asphalt,” Spinello said.

The council tonight will vote on awarding a $440,000 contract to Deer Park-based Roland’s Electric Inc. which was deemed the lowest responsible bidder for the electrical work and decommissioning.

The incinerator was shut down and its smokestack demolished in the 1990s. But the city is short $500,000 to $915,000 shortfall of the $1.8 million needed to demolish the building. And a city-owned waste transfer station operating on the site would need to be relocated, Spinello said. -- Ted Phillips

Soil, water cleanup scheduled to start

Soil and water contamination cleanup is scheduled to begin this week at the Powers Chemco site, a vacant 1.4-acre property at 71 Charles St. in Glen Cove, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.

The $5.5-million cleanup under New York’s State Superfund program will include excavating about 10,000 cubic yards of soil contaminated with volatile organic compounds including toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, methyl ethyl ketone and benzene, and replacing it with clean soil. The project also includes cleaning the groundwater and requires periodic monitoring.

The contamination stems from dumping by the Columbia Ribbon Carbon and Manufacturing Co., which owned the property before selling it in 1979, according to the DEC. Evidence of the contamination dates to the 1950s when aerial photographs showed open pits where printing inks, carbon paper and typing ribbons were dumped, according to the agency. The property is now owned by Konica Minolta Holding USA Inc.

The contamination was discovered in 1983, and a previous attempt to remediate the site did not fully remove the hazardous chemicals. Groundwater samples have found arsenic, chromium, lead and mercury that exceeded safe levels. The state lists the site as posing a significant threat to public health or the environment.

For the full report, go to www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8431.html. Copies are available at the Glen Cove Public Library. -- Bill Bleyer

CORRECTION: The name of Erin Reilley was mispelled in previous versions of this blog post.