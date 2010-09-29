Global Tissue expands its roots on LI

In what is being described as the largest deal of its kind so far this year, Global Tissue Group, one of the country's biggest manufacturers of paper products, has leased 232,135 square feet of space for a warehouse at an industrial building at 19 Nicholas Dr. in Yaphank.

Richard Cohen, president of Hauppauge-based Ashlind Properties, who brokered the deal, said it would bring new life to a sprawling former Estée Lauder plant. Global Tissue, which makes toilet tissue, paper towels and facial tissue for the "private label" market - generic products that stores package and market under their own brands - has a headquarters building adjacent to the warehouse property.

The site just south of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 66 was previously leased to Estée Lauder's Whitman Packaging affiliate.

Global Tissue has grown rapidly since it opened in 1988. It has outgrown buildings in Bohemia, Ronkonkoma and Holbrook, according to Ashlind.

Cohen said owners of privately held Global Tissue decided to lease space on the Island rather than relocate. "They live here" on the Island, Cohen said. In a down market such as this one it is less expensive than starting over in another state.