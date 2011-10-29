Goldman Bros. closes after 3 generations

At the end of last year, Win and Liz Goldman closed their athletic-gear store in Hicksville after more than 70 years in business.

Goldman Bros., already trying to compete with national chains, was clobbered when the economy contracted. Sales had fallen about 25 percent from a pre-recession level of $8 million a year, about half of which came from a website. Win Goldman, the third generation of his family to operate the retailer, said he couldn't reduce expenses enough to compensate for lower sales. Customers still praised the store's service but sought the chains' generic merchandise and bargains.

"Customers changed habits because of their own fears; their own reality," Goldman said. "Some of them didn't have the money they had in prior years and just had to cut back."

Goldman Bros. opened in 1939, as the nation struggled with the effects of the Great Depression. The retailer withstood another 11 economic downturns before succumbing.

"There just wasn't enough business to go around to sustain all the stores," Goldman said. "There was no hope things were going to get better."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Since the Dec. 31 shutdown, 20 of 30 employees have found jobs. Two work with Goldman in a small uniform business while Liz Goldman has an operations job with another family-owned retailer.

"Goldman Bros. was a big part of Hicksville and our family," Win Goldman said. "Like a lot of people, we're just doing the best we can to survive."