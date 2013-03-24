Gonzaga: No. 1 and done

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gonzaga's gone.

Cleanthony Early and Ron Baker scored 16 points apiece and Wichita State hit a season-high 14 three-pointers, including seven straight late, to knock the top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Bulldogs out of the NCAA Tournament with a 76-70 victory Saturday night.

The Shockers (28-8) advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Gonzaga became the first top seed to be eliminated.

Gonzaga survived a scare in the second round against Southern but couldn't hold up against a fellow mid-major from Kansas whose motto is "play angry." The Shockers face the winner of Sunday's game between La Salle and Mississippi in a fourth-round West Regional game.

Wichita State had the Zags down 13 early. Though Gonzaga (32-3) fought back, the barrage of threes was too much for the small school from Spokane, Wash. Kelly Olynyk scored 26 points and Kevin Pangos had 19 for Gonzaga.

While Gonzaga held the top spot in the AP Top 25 during the final weeks of the season, skeptics thought of the Bulldogs as a soft No. 1 seed that benefited from a relatively easy schedule in the West Coast Conference while other top contenders were getting banged around in the power conferences.

One thing is sure: Wichita State was not intimidated.

"They never quit," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. "You know we got the big lead, Gonzaga makes a great run as a No. 1 team in the country would, and these guys dig down." Shockers, for sure.

They showed their grit after Gonzaga's 12-0 run gave the Bulldogs a 49-41 lead with 11:53 left. But Wichita State outscored the Zags 35-21 from there.

Tekele Cotton, Early and Baker hit three straight threes to get the Shockers within 61-60. Baker's free throws gave Wichita State the lead for good at 64-63 with 3:10 left. He then hit a three and freshman Fred VanVleet helped seal it with a final three with 1:28 remaining.-- AP