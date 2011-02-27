Gov't programs in peril, but not oil subsidies

Our government is finally going to do something about the huge national debt that they have created. They will scrap longstanding entitelment programs that should never have been given grants with our money to begin with.

But do you notice that no one in Washington has said anything about doing away with oil-company subsidies? ["Turmoil sends LI gas prices up again,'' News, Feb. 25.]

Now isn't that interesting? And now that we will all have to pay much more at the pump "due to the unrest in the Mideast," what will Exxon Mobil's next quarterly profit look like?

Tom Santoro, Holbrook