Governor should curb his friends

If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is really against pay-to-play ["Cuomo targets pay-to-play," News, April 27], he would ask the Committee to Save New York, a real estate and business organization, to put its money into areas of the budget that he cut, such as education and Medicaid, rather than pour money into TV ads touting the governor.

Or perhaps he should ask the committee to pay a bit more in taxes to help our strapped state. Many corporations are making huge profits, as are their chief executives, yet they pay little or no taxes compared to the middle class. In this way, these entrepreneurs would be helping the people of New York instead of their own interests.

Diane Coddington, Port Washington