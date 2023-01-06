Grammy Lifetime Achievement honorees named

Eight performers will receive the Recording Academy’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune. They include Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, The Supremes, Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana (pictured right in 1993), blues pioneer Ma Rainey, Chic band co-founder and noted producer and songwriter Nile Rodgers, and rapper Slick Rick. The honorees were announced Thursday morning. The award will be given out at an invitation-only Special Merit Awards ceremony in Los Angeles at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.The Special Merit ceremony will be held Feb. 4, one day before this year’s Grammy Awards. In 2016, the ceremony was transformed into a CBS TV special billed as “GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends.” It was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards are not the only honors that will be given out Feb. 4 at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony. This year’s Recording Academy Trustees Awards recipients include legendary music photographer Henry Diltz, the late jazz piano great and music educator Ellis Marsalis and Stax Records co-founder Jim Stewart.