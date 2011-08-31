Greer lands role on 'Two and a Half Men'

Judy Greer lands role on 'Men'Ashton Kutcher has found his source of heartache. Or at least his "Two and a Half Men" character, Walden Schmidt, has. Judy Greer, who starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom "Mad Love," has landed the recurring role of Bridget, Schmidt's estranged wife, on "Two and a Half Men," according to TheWrap.com. Kutcher will play a heartbroken Internet billionaire on the series, which is scheduled to make its Charlie Sheen-less debut on Sept. 19.