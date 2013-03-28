Groups help following superstorm

Still recovering from superstorm Sandy and need assistance? These groups can help:

Mastic-Shirley COAD can be reached on Facebook at Mastic Shirley Community Info -- a post-Sandy resource center where residents can learn where to get meals, warm themselves up, recharge their electronics, and get food and clothing -- or at 631-615-8430.

Friends of Freeport can be contacted at friendsoffreeportny.org or on Facebook at Friends of Freeport NY.

First Baptist Church of Freeport can be reached through email at Firstbaptistfreeport@verizon.net or 516-993-3296.

Lindy Manpower is available on Facebook at Lindy Manpower, LindyManpower@gmail.com or at 631-867-2820.