Groups to promote MacArthur Airport

Long Island MacArthur, always an afterthought in the New York area's airport industry, is to receive a major boost in the new year from Long Island's two largest business organizations and Islip Town, which plan to promote the Ronkonkoma-based facility with their members and others in the business community.

The Long Island Association, the region's largest business group, the Association for a Better Long Island, which represents major developers, and the town, which owns the airport, said that in January they plan to launch a campaign - both online and at meetings - to talk up Long Island MacArthur and stress to executives that they and their employees should use it as much as possible.

"I don't think people realize how significant an airport it is now," said LIA president Kevin Law. "We need to support efforts to market the airport, and the two largest business organizations on Long Island should not be silent."

The LIA and ABLI recently signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on major projects. The promotion of the airport is the first such effort.

ABLI Executive Director Desmond Ryan said the idea to promote the airport comes on the eve of a major January conference, "Upgrading to World Class: The Future of the New York Region's Airports," being hosted in Manhattan by the Regional Plan Association. Ryan said he wants MacArthur's future to be included in the conference.

Regional Plan spokeswoman Neysa Pranger said "outlying airports" will be included.

Islip Supervisor Phil Nolan said MacArthur remains underutilized. Nolan said MacArthur's future could even include international flights. The airport is served by Southwest Airlines and USAirways. Nolan said there had been some very preliminary discussions with a foreign airline.

Airport Commissioner Teresa Rizzuto agreed overseas service could come to MacArthur some day, particularly if the flights were to places already cleared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, such as Canada and Ireland.