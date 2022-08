Guns N' Roses take ManhattanWelcome to the jungle, baby. And by jungle, we mean Roseland Ballroom, Terminal 5 and The Ritz. Guns N' Roses announced Monday that they will invade Manhattan during Fashion Week, Newsday's Kevin Amorim reports. Axl Rose and the band will play Roseland on Feb. 10, Terminal 5 on Feb. 12 and the legendary Ritz -- which is now known as Webster Hall -- on Feb. 15. Tickets go on sale at noon tomorrow.