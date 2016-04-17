Hailey Comiskey’s leadoff single sparks Sayville victory

It’s no coincidence Hailey Comiskey finds herself continuously sparking rallies for Sayville softball.

The senior leadoff hitter possesses the poise, confidence, patience and experience for her position in the lineup. When Sayville’s potent offense needs a resurgence — like the fifth inning of Saturday’s 9-6 victory nonleague victory at Hampton Bays — Comiskey is ready to ignite it.

Comiskey’s leadoff single was Sayville’s first of five hits leading to five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Hampton Bays (6-2) scored five runs the inning before to take the lead.

“We were down at that point and we needed to come back and we just needed to start a fire in us,” said Comiskey, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk. “By getting on first, I felt it would rally up the team and get us all going.”

Nicole Farese and Katelyn Wallace followed with singles of their own — with Comiskey scoring on Wallace’s knock. Julia Hogkinson’s RBI single narrowed Hampton Bays’ lead to 5-4 before Molly Recker’s RBI-double driving in Lyndsey Shaw tied the game at five. Two more runs scored when Melanie O’Hoppe reached on an error to take the 7-5 lead.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everyone was up,” Comiskey said. “Everybody was excited that we were coming back. We were getting the bases loaded, everyone was driving runs in so we were all excited and ready to win.”

Hampton Bays got on the board courtesy of RBIs by Jami Dipierdomenico, Emma Candelaria, Shelby Hughes, Mackenzie Tyler and Hannah Reed. Dipierdomenico and Tyler each had RBI triples in the fourth inning.

But Sayville (9-1) wasn’t worried. The Golden Flashes knew they’d score more.

“We are a very good offense team,” said Wallace, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. “We were pretty comfortable and confident we’d come back.”

Maddy Tyson pitched out of the fourth-inning jam and held Hampton Bays to only one more run in the final three innings. Tyson said she wasn’t expecting to pitch but was ready if needed.

“I’m used to it,” Tyson said. “They call me Mariano Rivera because I always come in and close so I’m used to it. I like it.”

Tyson was helped by the tremendous defense of Hodgkinson at third base. And with complete confidence in Shaw, a shortstop converted to catcher, behind the plate.

“I have my team behind me always,” Tyson said, “so I kind of just took it and ran.”