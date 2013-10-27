Half Hollow Hills East sweeps singles, dominates in girls team tennis final

Top-seeded Half Hollow Hills East swept all four singles matches to defeat No. 2 Floyd, 5-2, in a battle of two previously unbeaten teams in the Suffolk girls tennis team final yesterday at Smithtown East.

Hills East (19-0) earned its third consecutive Suffolk title and extended its winning streak against Suffolk opponents to 52 matches.

"It was the perfect ending to a perfect season," Hills East coach Tom Depelteau said.

At first singles, Ester Chikvashvili defeated Emily Fernandez, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1. Vanessa Scott beat Christina Cali, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and Stephanie Chikvashvili defeated Brooke Fernandez, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2, at third singles. Brynn April defeated Kaitlin Hibbert in fourth singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Alli Huber and Natalie Haebich earned the fifth point for Hills East, beating Lisa Lin and Kelci Henn, 6-2, 6-2, at first doubles.

Hills East will send three players to the individual state tournament in Latham Nov. 2, with Huber and Scott the Suffolk doubles champions and Ester Chikvashvili in singles. Floyd (20-1) will send Henn and Lin, who were second at the Suffolk individual championships in doubles.

"I'm proud of them," Depelteau said of his three all-state participants. "It will be a great experience for them, competing against the best in the state next weekend."