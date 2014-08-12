Survey: Hamptons among 'unfriendliest' places in U.S.

The Hamptons is known for hosting the upscale summer crowd, but it also has a rep for being downright unfriendly, according to a recent survey by Condé Nast Traveler.

The tony towns that make up the Hamptons were lumped together in the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Survey and ranked as the eighth unfriendliest city in the United States.

Cited as being a pretentious town that is "incredible if you know someone, challenging if you don’t,” the magazine only gave the Hamptons a friendliness rating of 50.6 out of 100.

Condé Nast Traveler suggests visiting in the off season to avoid summer clientele while making it easier to get to know the locals.

For a spot far from the pompous atmosphere, Condé Nast suggested the South Fork History Museum and Nature Center in Bridgehampton.

This year's survey ranked Newark, New Jersey, the most unfriendly and Charleston, South Carolina, the friendliest for the second year a row.