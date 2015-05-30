Hannah Van Middelem's save leads directly to Sydney Pirreca's winning goal for Mount Sinai

As the Mount Sinai Mustangs huddled with each other for their championship photo, the players let the crowd at Adelphi know who much of the credit belonged to for the program's Long Island title.

"Hannah! Hannah! Hannah!" the team chanted with index fingers pointed up.

Sophomore goalie Hannah Van Middelem made eight saves, her final one giving way to Sydney Pirreca's goal in sudden-victory overtime in the Mustangs' 10-9 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Long Island Class C girls lacrosse final Saturday.

"I just try and do anything I can to help my team," Van Middelem said. "Throw my body at the ball if I have to."

In the game's final moments, Tara Atkinson had a point-blank shot on Van Middelem, but the goalie snatched the ball out of midair with her stick. She then dished it to Pirreca, who mustered the energy to sprint the length of the field before scoring the winner.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was all adrenaline," said Pirecca, a senior who had four goals. "I was out of breath, but at that moment in time, it's do or die. You have to do whatever you have to do to get that goal and get your team on top."

Mount Sinai (18-1) will play the winner of Salmon River and Skaneateles in a state semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday at Cortland.

"Instant classic" is how coach Al Bertolone described the game, which featured six lead changes, a 4-0 run by each team and four overtimes.

"A roller coaster for sure," Pirreca said. "Emotions going up and down, up and down."

Mount Sinai held Cold Spring Harbor (12-7), which scored 35 goals in its previous two playoff games, to just two in the first half.

"We had the motto that defense wins championships," senior midfielder Jessica Demeo said. "Scouted them a lot to see what they had on offense and we tried to pick that apart."

With three minutes left in the second half, tied at 6, Ashley Lynch's goal put the Seahawks ahead. But Mount Sinai responded with 1:37 left.

On a free position, Kasey Mitchell immediately passed to Camryn Harloff for the tying goal.

Mount Sinai built a two-goal lead in OT thanks to goals by Mary Ellen Carron and Pirreca, but Lindsey Willcocks' goal brought Cold Spring Harbor to within 9-8. Brooke Jensen's goal with 4.8 seconds left sent the game into sudden-victory.

Meaghan Tyrrell had two goals and an assist for Mount Sinai.

"Mentality is just act as if it's a 0-0 game," said Mitchell, a senior who had two goals and two assists. "You can't get too riled up. You just have to stay focused, be confident and make sure that in your mind, no one can beat you."