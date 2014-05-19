Hauppauge Industrial Park zone change on agenda

Smithtown town residents will have their say on establishing an overlay district in the town zoning code and designating the Hauppauge Industrial Park as one such district.

A public hearing on the town board’s proposal for special-purpose zoning that officials say offers greater flexibility for development is scheduled to be held during Thursday night’s town board meeting.

“The hearing is to get opinions from the public on the impact of the rezoning and the change in the zoning ordinance,” said town assistant planner David Flynn.

Proposed amendments to the 1,400-acre park, which employs 55,000 workers, focus on parking, outdoor storage, building size and height.

Most buildings within the park would be permitted to rise to 50 feet -- 15 feet above the current limit -- and structures along Vanderbilt Motor Parkway could rise up to 62 feet.

Two-story parking garages would be allowed, along with outdoor storage as long as it is screened from view.

Large atriums and lobbies discouraged by the current ordinance due to parking calculations would be encouraged.

Town board members and business owners have expressed broad support for the plan. “This plan is probably going to be the future of that park,” Councilman Edward Wehrheim has said. “It’s going to be a huge asset to the Town of Smithtown.”

