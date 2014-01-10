Hausmann's three-point play gives Dalers their first league win

Farmingdale needed a big play and Amanda Hausmann delivered one in the clutch.

Hausmann’s three-point play with 22 seconds left was the big basket in the Dalers’ 38-35 home win over Hempstead in a Nassau Conference AA-I girls basketball game.

Hausmann had good positioning in the low post when she took the feed from Lauren Hill, before converting the tough layup as she was being fouled.

The ensuing made free throw gave Farmingdale (1-3) a 36-35 lead.

Hill, who had a game-high 21 points and three assists, made two free throws with nine seconds remaining for the game’s final margin.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was definitely a struggle,” Dalers coach Pete Cerrone said. “Tough to score in this game.”

Eyavonne Drayton led Hempstead (0-4) with 12 points. Her 3-pointer with 1:10 left gave the Tigers a 35-33 lead.

Then, it was Hausmann’s turn.

“Physical, hard play by both teams,” Cerrone said. “Just one of those grind it out wins.”