Haven Avenue parking lot to close next weekend

The Haven Avenue commuter parking lot at the Port Washington station of the Long Island Rail Road will be closed next weekend.

The LIRR said the lot will be closed for 48 hours on Aug. 2 and 3, so crews can remove the Haven Avenue pedestrian overpass. That bridge was closed in April for safety reasons, officials have said, citing extensive corrosion.

LIRR officials said in a news release that “the parking lot closure is necessary due to the size of the pedestrian bridge being removed and the equipment required to accomplish the task.”

Work is scheduled to start at midnight Friday and finish before the Aug. 4 morning commute.

Officials said train service should not be affected.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A remaining pedestrian bridge on the station’s East side is to be extended and provide access to all platforms. That temporary structure is to open in September.

