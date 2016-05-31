19 Nassau beaches have bacteria concerns, health department says

The Nassau County Department of Health is advising against swimming at 19 beaches because of bacteria concerns.

The agency announced Monday that swimmers should stay out of the water at 14 North Shore and five South Shore beaches.

The advisory is a precautionary measure for beaches known to have substantial stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. The runoff can raise bacteria levels, which results in the waters failing to meet New York State standards for swimming, health officials said.

Affected North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound, Bayville;

Creek Club, Lattingtown;

Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown;

Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow;

Morgan Sound, Glen Cove;

North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington;

Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley;

Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove;

Ransom Beach, Bayville;

Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay;

Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff;

Soundside Beach, Bayville;

Stehli Beach, Bayville;

Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

Affected South Shore beaches:

Sign up for the Coronavirus newsletter Get updates on the virus, its impact on your community and the latest vaccine news. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa;

Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway;

Island Park Beach, Island Park;

Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick;

Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa.

For recorded information on beach closings and openings in Nassau, call 516-227-9700. Health department representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at 516-227-9717.