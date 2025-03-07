Several hundred people gathered for a rally inside the state office building in Hauppauge on Friday to demand Gov. Kathy Hochul adjust her proposed budget to give better pay to aides who assist people with disabilities. Some of the people with disabilities arrived in wheelchairs as politicians, parents and others addressed the crowd and pressed the governor to raise wages for Direct Support Professionals. The workers assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes, in group homes and in other locations with everything from brushing their teeth to taking their medicine to getting exercise. Hochul has proposed a 2.1% increase, but rally leaders said they were seeking a 7.8% increase, in part to keep up with inflation and to make up for past years of little or no raises. The state sets the rate at which the workers are paid. Much of the funding — or reimbursement — to the workers comes from Medicaid or the State Department of Education, rally organizers said. "A 2.1% increase in funding is not adequate. It’s an insult, honestly," state Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-C, Riverhead), told the crowd. "It does not even come close to addressing the financial realities we face to keep up with inflation and to provide the care and dignity our community deserves." Hochul’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, referring to T-shirts worn by some in the crowd, said, "The T-shirt says it all — Invest in Me." "Governor, we’re not asking for an increase. We’re asking for a cost of living without which we will suffer a decrease," he said. The crowd included dozens people with disabilities, some in wheelchairs. One of them, Aliza Butruch, 28, lives in a group home in East Patchogue, where the workers help with her medicine, showering, and other needs, she said. In an interview, Butruch said she hoped the governor granted the 7.8% increase because many workers left due to low wages. "When they leave it gets me really depressed and sad, and I want them to have more money so they won’t have to leave," Butruch said. Rally organizers said some of the aides worked two or three jobs to pay their bills. Gail Gottlieb, of Hauppauge, said her 47-year-old son with a disability has lived in a nonprofit group home since he was 20 — and has thrived. He is a cartoon artist and an actor who has performed in front of 500 people, she said. The aides helped make it all possible, she added. "To be taking anything away from them is pretty much criminal," she said, adding that she supports the pay raise.

Several hundred people gathered for a rally inside the state office building in Hauppauge on Friday to demand Gov. Kathy Hochul adjust her proposed budget to give better pay to aides who assist people with disabilities.

Some of the people with disabilities arrived in wheelchairs as politicians, parents and others addressed the crowd and pressed the governor to raise wages for Direct Support Professionals. The workers assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes, in group homes and in other locations with everything from brushing their teeth to taking their medicine to getting exercise.

Hochul has proposed a 2.1% increase, but rally leaders said they were seeking a 7.8% increase, in part to keep up with inflation and to make up for past years of little or no raises. The state sets the rate at which the workers are paid. Much of the funding — or reimbursement — to the workers comes from Medicaid or the State Department of Education, rally organizers said.

"A 2.1% increase in funding is not adequate. It’s an insult, honestly," state Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-C, Riverhead), told the crowd. "It does not even come close to addressing the financial realities we face to keep up with inflation and to provide the care and dignity our community deserves."

Hochul’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, referring to T-shirts worn by some in the crowd, said, "The T-shirt says it all — Invest in Me."

"Governor, we’re not asking for an increase. We’re asking for a cost of living without which we will suffer a decrease," he said.

The crowd included dozens people with disabilities, some in wheelchairs.

Alison Ruth Hallock, of Eastport, 71, left, walks with help from caregiver Victoria Wright, who works at an Independent Group Home Living facility in Manorville, after the rally in Hauppauge on Friday. Credit: Barry Sloan

One of them, Aliza Butruch, 28, lives in a group home in East Patchogue, where the workers help with her medicine, showering, and other needs, she said.

In an interview, Butruch said she hoped the governor granted the 7.8% increase because many workers left due to low wages.

"When they leave it gets me really depressed and sad, and I want them to have more money so they won’t have to leave," Butruch said. Rally organizers said some of the aides worked two or three jobs to pay their bills.

Gail Gottlieb, of Hauppauge, said her 47-year-old son with a disability has lived in a nonprofit group home since he was 20 — and has thrived. He is a cartoon artist and an actor who has performed in front of 500 people, she said. The aides helped make it all possible, she added.

"To be taking anything away from them is pretty much criminal," she said, adding that she supports the pay raise.